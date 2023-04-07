Antonia Taitague Debita, of Hågat, passed away March 29 at the age of 89. Last respects will be held from 8–11 a.m. April 17 at Ada’s Mortuary, Sinajana. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at noon at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Hågat, followed by burial.
Antonia Taitague Debita
