Antonia Velasco Borja, also known as “Tona” and “Antonian Lache,” of Dededo, died March 22 at the age of 80. A private family funeral service will be held April 25 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang, Barrigada. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Governor: Road checkpoints start Tuesday
- Public Health tracing church link to COVID-19
- $861K in tax refund checks in the mail this week
- Church cluster reports 7 cases
- Fleet commander visits COVID-19-stricken carrier
- Nauta family celebrates 2 COVID-19 recoveries
- GovGuam staffers gather for poker
- BREAKING NEWS: 1-year-old baby tests positive for COVID-19
- 6 Guam kids test positive
- Jail, $5K fine proposed for social distancing violators
Images
Videos
The Department of Public Health and Social Services on Thursday offered some information – but left out crucial details – on the clusters of C… Read more
Writings on the Wall
- By Ron McNinch
I don’t like the names “coronavirus” or “Chinese virus.” I do believe that the mainland Chinese government totally dropped the ball on this pa… Read more
- Dwight Artero McKeever
Editor's note: Guam resident Dwight Artero McKeever shared this letter he sent to the Guam Legislature. Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In