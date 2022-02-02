Antonieta “Auntie Neneng” Doronila Smith, of Ordot-Chalan Pago, died Jan. 13 at the age of 83. Mass of Intention is being said nightly at 5 p.m. at Our Lady of Peace and Safe Journey Catholic Church in Chalan Pago. Last respects will be held from 8-11 a.m. Feb. 3 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Our Lady of Peace and Safe Journey Catholic Church in Chalan Pago, followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park.

