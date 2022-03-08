Antonina "Neng" Concepcion Perez, of Tumon, died March 6 at the age of 83. Mass of Intention is offered at the Blessed Diego de San Vitores Church in Tumon: 6 p.m. Monday-Friday; 5:30 p.m. Saturday; and 9 a.m. Sunday. Rosary is at 8 p.m. via Zoom: Meeting ID: 883 4874 3241; Passcode: 179680. Last respects will be from 8 to 11 a.m. March 22 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at Blessed Diego de San Vitores Church in Tumon. Burial will follow at Pigo Catholic Cemetery in Anigua.

Tags

Load entries