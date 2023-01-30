Antonina “Ann” Garcia Quichocho, Familian Talang, of Sinajana, died Jan. 26 at the age of 97. Mass of Intention is offered at 6 p.m. Monday-Friday (No mass Thursday), 5 p.m. Saturday, and 8:30 am Sunday at St. Jude Church, Sinajana. Last respects will be held from 8:30 – 10:30 a.m. Feb. 15 at Ada's Mortuary, Sinajana. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at St. Jude Church, Sinajana. Burial will follow at Pigo Catholic Cemetery, Anigua.
Antonina Garcia Quichocho
Vanessa Wills
