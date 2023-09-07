Antonio Aguon Aquiningoc, familian Gora, of Hågat, passed away Sept. 1 at the age of 76. Ninth night rosary will be said at 7 p.m. Sept. 9 followed by dinner at 480 Santa Ana St., Hågat. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9-11:30 a.m. Sept. 16 followed by Mass of Christian Burial at noon at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, Hågat. Interment service will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.
