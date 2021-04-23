Antonio Ayuyu Arriola, of Yigo and formerly of Saipan, died March 17 at the age of 80. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9:30-11:30 a.m. April 27 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Santa Barbara Catholic Church (lower level), Dededo. Interment service will follow immediately at Vicente A. Limtiaco Memorial Cemetery, also known as Tiguac Cemetery, Nimitz Hill, Piti.

Tags

Load entries