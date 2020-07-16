Antonio B. Untalan, of Yigo, died on July 5 at the age of 46. Last respects will be held from 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. July 18 at the family's residence: 1177 Chalan Padiron Lagu, Yigo. Burial will follow at Vicente A Limtiaco Cemetery in Nimitz Hill, Piti
