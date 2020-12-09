Antonio "Tony" Babauta Jesus, of Agat, died Nov. 23 at the age of 84. Mass of Intention will be offered at San Vicente/San Roke Church, Barrigada, at 7:30 a.m. Saturday; 6 p.m. Monday to Friday; 10 a.m. Sunday. Last respects and viewing will be held from 9-11 a.m. Dec. 19 at Ada’s Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at San Vicente/San Roke Church in Barrigada. Burial will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti. Masks will be required at all times per COVID-19 protocols. Daily Masses and Funeral Mass will be available via livestream on Facebook. Viewing livestream will be available on www.adasmortuary.com and on https://youtu.be/BUgitgw1G50.

