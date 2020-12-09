Antonio "Tony" Babauta Jesus, of Agat, died Nov. 23 at the age of 84. Mass of Intention will be offered at San Vicente/San Roke Church, Barrigada, at 7:30 a.m. Saturday; 6 p.m. Monday to Friday; 10 a.m. Sunday. Last respects and viewing will be held from 9-11 a.m. Dec. 19 at Ada’s Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at San Vicente/San Roke Church in Barrigada. Burial will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti. Masks will be required at all times per COVID-19 protocols. Daily Masses and Funeral Mass will be available via livestream on Facebook. Viewing livestream will be available on www.adasmortuary.com and on https://youtu.be/BUgitgw1G50.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Will you get the COVID-19 shot?
You voted:
Most Popular
Articles
- $4M in tax refunds, $138K in EIP payments to be mailed
- ‘We’ve got to start saying no’
- 2 men charged in alleged attempts to entice minors
- Guam police arrest traveler who refused to quarantine
- Ex-UFC fighter wants house arrest restrictions lifted
- Truck driver, 30, dies in crash
- Automatic extensions issued for Guam driver's licenses, driver's permits
- ‘She will always be there for us’
- Airport employee tests positive for COVID-19
- $4M in tax refunds coming up
Images
Videos
It seems like our local government is waiting either for the sky to fall or for more federal funds to flood in and save pandemic-hit Guamanian… Read more
A Post-Native Perspective
- By Dan Ho
In recent years, the Christmas spirit has eluded me. This year, however, is a different story. Call me Dan HO HO HO. Read more
- By Peter Sgro
I am confident we can pull through with an economic recovery that provides the additional benefit of diversifying our economy. I do not view a… Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In