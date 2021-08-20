Antonio Blas Calvo, formerly of Agana Heights, died Aug. 1 in Fremont, California, at the age of 92. Last respects will be held from 4-7 p.m. Aug. 24 at Chapel of the Chimes, 32992 Mission Blvd., Hayward, CA 94544. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. Aug. 25 at Holy Spirit Church, 37588 Fremont Blvd., Fremont, CA 94536. Private burial will be held at a later date.

