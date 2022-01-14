Antonio Borja Campos died on Jan. 9. Mass is being offered at 5 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, and 6:30 p.m. on Sunday at Our Lady of Peace and Safe Journey, Chalan Pago.
Antonio Borja Campos
