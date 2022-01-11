Antonio Borja Villagomez, familian Karisu, of Talo'fo'fo', died Dec. 17 at the age of 74. Viewing and last respects will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Jan. 22 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel in Windward Hills, Yona. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at San Miguel Catholic Church in Talo'fo'fo'. Interment will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens.

