Antonio Castro Benavente, of Dededo, died Dec. 13 at the age of 73. Viewing and last respects will be from 9 a.m. to noon Dec. 29 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home in Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 1 p.m. at Santa Barbara Catholic Church, upper level, in Dededo. Interment will follow immediately at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.

Tags

Load entries