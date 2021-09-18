Antonio Castro Camacho, also known as “Tony," Familian Punta (Camacho)/Bruno (Castro)/Mofongfong (Manibusan), of Dededo, died Sept. 12 at the age of 62. Last respects will be held from 3:30-6 p.m. Sept. 24 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home, 191 Bibic St. (entrance to Guam Memorial Park) in Leyang, Barrigada. Interment will be held at 10 a.m. Sept. 25 at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- 'Devastated': 2 moms perish in SUV crash
- Barbershop owner shoots intruder, GPD investigates
- Woman, 29, dead following Saturday night crash
- Shop owner: ‘I shot him’
- Fatal car crash in Piti
- 'An abuse of trust and friendship'
- Guam-born astronaut pilots all-civilian mission to space
- UPDATE: 2nd woman dies following weekend car crash in Piti
- GDOE mulls trio of options for returning to classrooms
- COVID-19 cases to factor in returning to classrooms
Images
Videos
Today Guam remains under the grip of the COVID-19 pandemic, with more deaths and the number of cases rising above 200 a day. Just two months a… Read more
Insights
- Fran Hezel
Some things we could happily do without. One of these, I would guess, is the brown tree snake that famously shorts out power lines and has eli… Read more
- +2
- By Catherine Castro
These last 18 months have been cataclysmic. Our island, our people and citizens of the world have been through unimaginable loss never seen be… Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In