Antonio Castro Camacho, also known as “Tony," Familian Punta (Camacho)/Bruno (Castro)/Mofongfong (Manibusan), of Dededo, died Sept. 12 at the age of 62. Last respects will be held from 3:30-6 p.m. Sept. 24 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home, 191 Bibic St. (entrance to Guam Memorial Park) in Leyang, Barrigada. Interment will be held at 10 a.m. Sept. 25 at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.

