Antonio "Tony" Charfauros Herrera, of Antioch, California, formerly of Hågat, died Feb. 26 at the age of 84. Last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. March 21 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Hågat. Burial will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.

Tags

Load entries