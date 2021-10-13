Antonio Duenas Cruz, also known as “Tony/Ton/Uncle Len”, familian Cháda/Terão, of Mangilao, died on Sept. 25 at the age of 80. Last respects will be held from 10 a.m.-noon on Oct. 19 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Live stream will be provided http://www.hdezwebcast.com/show/antonio-duenas-cruz. Cremation services will follow.

