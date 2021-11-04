Antonio "Tony" Francisco Entilla died on Oct. 23 at the age of 61. Last Respects will be held on Nov. 6 from 3:30 - 6:30 p.m. at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang - Barrigada. Mass for Christian Burial will be offered at 9 a.m. on Nov. 8 at San Vicente Ferrer Church in Barrigada. Internment will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Pit

Tags

Load entries