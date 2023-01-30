Antonio “Beros”/“Tony” Inciong, of Chalan Pago, died Jan 13 at the age of 86. Last respects will be held from 10 a.m. - noon Feb. 11 at Our Lady of Peace and Safe Journey. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at 1 p.m. followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.

