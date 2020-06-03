Antonio  "Ning" M. Manibusan, familian Kadi/Balaku, of NCS, Dededo, died May 28 at the age of 81. Rosary is being prayed at 7:30 p.m. at the family's residence, House 113 Chalan Kareta, NCS, Dededo, and will end on June 5. Last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. June 10 at the family residence, House 113 Chalan Kareta, NCS Dededo. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 12:30 p.m. at Santa Bernadita Church in Agafa Gumas. Burial will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.

Tags

Load entries