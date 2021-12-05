Antonio “Tony” Mafnas Manibusan, familian Kadi, of Radio Barrigada, died on Nov. 30 at the age of 73. Mass of Intention and rosary is being offered at San Vicente/San Roke Catholic Church in Barrigada as follows: Dec. 5 Mass at 10 a.m. followed by rosary; Dec. 6 Mass at 6 p.m. followed by rosary; Dec. 7 Mass at 6 a.m. followed by rosary; Dec. 8 Mass at 10 a.m. followed by rosary; Dec. 9 (final night) Mass at 6 p.m. followed by a rosary. Last respects will be from 3:30 to 6 p.m. Dec. 14 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m Dec. 15 at San Vicente/San Roke Catholic Church in Barrigada. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Filipino-Yapese fighter Jennifer Chieng cast in Netflix's ‘Bruised’
- Death investigation underway in Yigo
- Guam native assumes new responsibility at Fort Hood
- AG confirms investigations involving two GPD officers
- Police: Driver had meth with children in car
- Man found dead in Tumon Bay; beachgoers pull him to shore
- Feds seize phone in drug investigation
- Private hospital confirms it is being sold; nonprofit buyer seeking $600M loan with GovGuam support
- GPD aware of viral video involving cop
- Woman apologizes for sexual assault on girl, 12, freed after 2 years in jail
Images
Videos
- +2
Like the grinch who stole Christmas, the COVID-19 pandemic pulled the rug out of last year’s holiday celebrations. Read more
Dr. B Speaks!
- Samuel Betances
Coming-of-age refers to the period in a young person’s life from being a child to becoming an adult. It includes the adolescent experience. Th… Read more
- By Patricia Long Diego
The most wonderful time of year is fast approaching! It’s nearly Thanksgiving Day and I humbly request your favorable publication consideratio… Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In