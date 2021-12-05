Antonio “Tony” Mafnas Manibusan, familian Kadi, of Radio Barrigada, died on Nov. 30 at the age of 73. Mass of Intention and rosary is being offered at San Vicente/San Roke Catholic Church in Barrigada as follows: Dec. 5 Mass at 10 a.m. followed by rosary; Dec. 6 Mass at 6 p.m. followed by rosary; Dec. 7 Mass at 6 a.m. followed by rosary; Dec. 8 Mass at 10 a.m. followed by rosary; Dec. 9 (final night) Mass at 6 p.m. followed by a rosary. Last respects will be from 3:30 to 6 p.m. Dec. 14 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m Dec. 15 at San Vicente/San Roke Catholic Church in Barrigada. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park. 

Tags

Load entries