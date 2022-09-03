Antonio Manalo Cabrera, of Pagat, Mangilao, died Aug. 9 at the age of 70. Last respects will be held from 8-11 a.m. Sept. 3 at 2065 G. Chalan Luta, Route 15, Pagat, Mangilao. Mass for a Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at Santa Teresita Catholic Church in Mangilao, followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.

