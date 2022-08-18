Antonio Manalo Cabrera, of Pagat, Mangilao, died Aug. 9 at the age of 70. Last respects will be held from 8-11 a.m. Sept. 3 at #2065 G. Chalan Luta, Route 15 Pagat, Mangilao. Mass for Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Santa Teresita Catholic Church in Mangilao, followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.

