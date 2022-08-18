Antonio Manalo Cabrera, of Pagat, Mangilao, died Aug. 9 at the age of 70. Last respects will be held from 8-11 a.m. Sept. 3 at #2065 G. Chalan Luta, Route 15 Pagat, Mangilao. Mass for Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Santa Teresita Catholic Church in Mangilao, followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.
Antonio Manalo Cabrera
- Vanessa Wills
-
- Updated
- 0
Vanessa Wills
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Relatives can now get paid for watching family's children
- Cheryl Borja wanted by GPD for questioning
- Dededo murder suspect held on $250K cash bail
- Tamuning bar is another pandemic casualty
- 5 men arrested in deadly stabbing in Dededo; victim identified as father of three
- Fisherman saw 'tourists' before reporting illegal entry
- 'Monsters' get life sentences for murder of former mayor
- 'Innocent since day one': Terlaje's charges dropped
- First witness called in Moore’s shooting trial says he lied to police
- Governor’s campaign ‘heartened’ by poll results
Images
Videos
As part of our ongoing efforts to continually offer the best quality content to our readers, The Guam Daily Post is currently revamping our fo… Read more
That's life
- Helen Middlebrooke
Being the infoholic that I am, I’ve had plenty to consume in the last two years: Read more
- Ginger Cruz
I read with disappointment the depressing editorial last Monday from Lee Webber. A rich businessman’s take, full of the elitist disdain of som… Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In