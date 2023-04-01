Antonio “Tony” Miner Eclavea, familian Lucio, of Agana Springs, Sinajana, passed away March 29 at the age of 87. Mass is being celebrated and rosary said at 5 p.m. Saturday at St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church, Sinajana. Rosary is being said at 7 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, ending April 6 at the residence of Ron Eclavea: 151 Ramon Toves St., Yona. Last respects will be held from 7:30-10:30 a.m. April 12 at Ada’s Mortuary, Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church, followed by burial with military honors at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti.

