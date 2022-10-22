Antonio “Ning” Muna Reyes, of Hågat, died Sept. 10 at the age of 74. Last respects will be held from 8-11 a.m. Oct. 22 at the family residence: 119 Asusana St., Hågat. Mass for a Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, Hågat. Interment will follow at Guam Windward Memorial, Windward Hills, Yona.
