Antonio “Ning” Muna Reyes, of Hågat, died September 10 at the age of 74. Last respects will be held from 8 - 11 a.m. October 22 at the family residence: 119 Asusana Street, Hågat. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at noon at Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Hågat. Interment will follow at Guam Windward Memorial, Yona.

