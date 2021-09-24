Antonio “Tiger” Quitugua Cruz, familian Fungo, of Asan, died Sept. 5 at the age of 81. Mass of Intention is being offered daily at 7 a.m. at Niño Perdido y Sagrada Familia Catholic Church in Asan. Saturday Mass is at 5 p.m.; Sunday Mass is at 10 a.m. Rosary is being prayed at 7 p.m. at the family's residence in Dededo and via Zoom: Meeting ID: 748 0303 3414; Passcode: 1234. Last respects will be from 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sept. 25 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. at Niño Perdido y Sagrada Familia Church in Asan, followed by cremation.

