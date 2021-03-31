Antonio "Ton" Reyes Terlaje, also known as "Tony," familian Blanco, of Agat, died March 13 at the age of 93. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon April 10 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass for a Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, Agat. Interment service will follow immediately at Mount Carmel Catholic Cemetery, Agat.
