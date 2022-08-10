Antonio “Ton"/"Pitukan” Sablan Aguon, of Mongmong, died at the age of 84 years. Mass of intentions are being said nightly at 6 p.m. Monday - Friday, 5 p.m. Saturday, and 9 a.m. Sunday at Nuestra Senora de Las Aguas Catholic Church in Mongmong. Mass will continue until the funeral day. Last respects will be held from 9 - 11:30 a.m. August 20 at ADA’s Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at noon at Nuestra Senora de Las Aguas Catholic Church in Mongmong. Burial services will follow at the Guam Veteran’s Cemetery in Piti. Live stream will be available on the ADA’s Mortuary website.

Tags

Load entries