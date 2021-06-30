Antonio Salas Guerrero

Antonio “Ton” Salas Guerrero, of Piti, died on June 25 at the age of 82. Rosaries and Mass are being held at the Saint Therese Chapel at Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral Basilica in Hagåtña: Tuesday-Saturday at 5:30 p.m. followed by Mass; 7:30 a.m. Mass on Sunday. Last respects will be held from 8:30-10:30 a.m., July 7 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 a.m. at the basilica. Burial services will follow at Pigo Catholic Cemetery in Anigua.
