Antonio "Tony" Sarinas Gambala, of Dededo, passed away Aug. 24 at the age of 77. Mass of Intentions will be held at 6 p.m. with Rosary after at Santa Barbara Catholic Church, Dededo. Last respects will be held from 9-10:30 a.m. Sept. 11 at the upper level of Santa Barbara Catholic Church. Interment and Private Cremation will follow at Guam Memorial Park, Leyang, Barrigada.
Antonio Sarinas Gambala
