Antonio “Bobong” Taijeron Cruz, of Dededo, died Nov. 8 at the age of 77. Nightly rosary is at 6:30 p.m. at 160 Chalan Jesus Tang in Macheche, Dededo. Last respects will be from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Dec. 2 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Interment will take place Dec. 3 at Guam Memorial Park.

