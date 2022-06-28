Antonio "Ton" Villanueva Palacios, of Dededo, familian Mancilie, formerly of San Antonio, Saipan, died June 22 at the age of 59. Last respects will be from 9 to 11:30 a.m. July 1 at 219B Bumachachu Street, Dededo. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Yigo. Burial will follow at Our Lady of Peace Cemetery in Windward Hills, Yona.

