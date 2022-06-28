Antonio "Ton" Villanueva Palacios, of Dededo, familian Mancilie, formerly of San Antonio, Saipan, died June 22 at the age of 59. Last respects will be from 9 to 11:30 a.m. July 1 at 219B Bumachachu Street, Dededo. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Yigo. Burial will follow at Our Lady of Peace Cemetery in Windward Hills, Yona.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- New $700 stimulus proposed
- Guam daughter serves as Air Force pilot
- ‘It has been exhausting’: Veteran’s wife shares monthslong fight for benefits
- GDOE students to receive at least $157 in P-EBT, some could get more based on COVID-19-related absences
- Aircraft carrier visiting Guam
- Guam man arrested in alleged beating of aircraft carrier sailor
- ‘I was only seven when my dad was killed’
- 2 families want church to return donated land
- Report: San Nicolas ‘brought discredit upon the House’
- 1,000 positions at job fair
Images
Videos
In a world where communication between people is essential, and critical to one's success, I have a question: Once we've started a conversatio… Read more
Helping Your Child Succeed
- By Elizabeth Hamilton
Most parents are aware of the importance of reading to their children, and how reading aloud develops their children’s literacy skills, positi… Read more
- By William Parkinson
The U.S. Supreme Court decision (Saturday, Guam time) is not only a landmark historic decision that violates the centuries-old principle of St… Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In