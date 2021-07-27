Anunciacion "Chucha" Mendiola Sablan Twilligear died on July 16 at the age of 80. Last respects will be held on July 31 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Ada's Funeral Home in Sinjana. Mass for Christian Burial will be offered at 12 p.m. at Our Lady of Peace and Safe Journey Church in Chalan Pago. Internment will follow at the Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti where we will bid her farewell and she will be laid to peaceful rest. 

