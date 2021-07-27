Anunciacion "Chucha" Mendiola Sablan Twilligear died on July 16 at the age of 80. Last respects will be held on July 31 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Ada's Funeral Home in Sinjana. Mass for Christian Burial will be offered at 12 p.m. at Our Lady of Peace and Safe Journey Church in Chalan Pago. Internment will follow at the Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti where we will bid her farewell and she will be laid to peaceful rest.
Anunciacion Mendiola Sablan Twilligear
Allaira Bartlett
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Ritidian tower detected phone activity from 2 men who disappeared on trip from Saipan to Guam on inflatable boat
- Family of burglary victim: 'We are OK with mercy, judge'
- Bribery defendant locked up for using drugs
- Triple J: Red Lobster Guam at Tumon Sands Plaza closes permanently
- All RISE applicants no longer require verification from mayors' office
- Governor ends suspension of job search requirement among PUA claimants
- Fireworks, drone show light up Tumon
- 100 drones to light Tumon's sky
- New executive order: Social gathering, occupancy, and social distancing restrictions to be lifted once 80% goal is achieved
- 2 boaters disappear on trip from Saipan to Guam on inflatable boat
Images
Videos
On Sunday evening, the governor's office issued a press release announcing the lifting of the requirement for island residents to show proof o… Read more
Helping Your Child Succeed
- By Elizabeth Hamilton
Parents are always on the lookout for suggestions about how they can help their children be successful students, and do well in school. Over t… Read more
- +2
- Scott Wade
Liberation Day is celebrated here on this beautiful island we call home. Funny, though, that some people don't even know where Guam is located… Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In