Apolinar "Gabby" Reyes Medina Jr.
Mass will be held on Oct. 1 at St. Francis Church in Yona from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Burial will take place at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens in Windward Hills immediately following the mass.
