Apolonia "Polly" Estimada Penaranda, of Liguan Terrace, Dededo, died June 17 at the age of 79. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9 a.m. to noon June 24 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Interment Services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

