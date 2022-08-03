Aproniano “Ben” Martires Luzano, of Agana Heights, died July 31 at the age of 94. Mass of Intention is being offered 6 p.m. Monday-Friday (No mass Thursday), 5 p.m. Saturday, and 9 a.m. Sunday at Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Church in Agana Heights. Public viewing will be held from 3 – 5 p.m. August 11 at ADA’S Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 9 a.m. August 13 at Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Church in Agana Heights. Burial will follow at Pigo Catholic Cemetery in Anigua.
Aproniano Martires Luzano
Vanessa Wills
-
- Updated
- 0
Vanessa Wills
