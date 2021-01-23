Araceli Diasnes Baldevia, of Santa Rita, died Jan. 12 at the age of 88. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. Jan. 30 at Assumption of Our Lady Catholic Church in Piti. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 a.m. Interment service will follow immediately at Mt. Carmel Catholic Cemetery in Agat.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Last longline fishing agent leaves
- DRT to start mailing second round of stimulus checks by next week
- Police: Victim beheaded, ex-DYA officer arrested
- USDOL reaffirms: No PUA for those on reduced work hours
- Court documents: Suspect told police he was using meth inside beheading victim's apartment
- ‘We looked up to him as a father figure’
- GPD: Man decapitated, suspect arrested
- Dad sues Hyatt after child's finger severed going down waterslide
- Senator: Official misconduct should bar GovGuam employment
- GPD: 9-year-old kidnapped in Mangilao; boy is safe
Images
Videos
Now that the inauguration for President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris is over, their test as the nation's highest elected officia… Read more
Insights
- Fran Hezel
Let me continue here what was begun in last week’s column: sharing what I’ve learned as I’ve aged. Read more
- Thomas Peinhopf and Regina Timmermann-Levanas
An open letter to the governor. Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In