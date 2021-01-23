Araceli Diasnes Baldevia, of Santa Rita, died Jan. 12 at the age of 88. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. Jan. 30 at Assumption of Our Lady Catholic Church in Piti. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 a.m. Interment service will follow immediately at Mt. Carmel Catholic Cemetery in Agat.

Tags

Load entries