Aristoteles "Tiling" Perlas Vinca, of Dededo, died on July 4 at the age of 87. Viewing and last respects will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on July 19 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Cremation will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.

