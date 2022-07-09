Arlene A. Sibetang, of Dededo, died July 6 at the age of 35. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. July 26 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park.
