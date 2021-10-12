Arlene “Keta” Naputi Reyes, of Malojloj, died on Oct. 5 at the age of 56. Daily Mass is offered at San Isidro Church, Malojloj: 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday - Friday; 5 p.m. on Saturday; 8 a.m. on Sunday; and no Mass on Monday, however there is evening rosary at 7 p.m. Nightly Rosaries are held at 7 p.m. at Reyes residence and via Zoom. Meeting ID: 969 7997 7800 Passcode: KETA. Rosary will end Oct. 13. Last respects will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Oct. 23 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Livestream will be available. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 1 p.m. at San Isidro Church in Malojloj. Interment will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti. 

