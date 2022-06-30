Arlene Nauta Quitano, of Hågat, died June 24 at the age of 68. Rosary is nightly at 6:30 p.m. from July 8-10 at her daughter’s residence in Chalan Pago and via Zoom. Public rosaries will be at 6:30 p.m from July 8-10 via Zoom. Meeting ID: 734 3009 9286; Passcode: rosary. Viewing and last respects will be from 9 to 11 a.m. July 12 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home in Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at noon at Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Hågat. Private cremation services will immediately follow at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium in Windward Hills, Yona.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- New $700 stimulus proposed
- Guam daughter serves as Air Force pilot
- ‘It has been exhausting’: Veteran’s wife shares monthslong fight for benefits
- Report: San Nicolas ‘brought discredit upon the House’
- Guam man arrested in alleged beating of aircraft carrier sailor
- ‘I was only seven when my dad was killed’
- Story of rescued Guam dog reaches millions
- Boat sunk at marina; vandalism alleged
- 1,000 positions at job fair
- Man arrested in alleged beating of aircraft carrier sailor
Images
Videos
In a world where communication between people is essential, and critical to one's success, I have a question: Once we've started a conversatio… Read more
Writings on the Wall
- By Ron McNinch
In 1982, I took a constitutional law class and we covered all the normal hot topics, such as the death penalty and abortion. At the time, my p… Read more
- Peter R. Sgro Jr.
This past weekend’s U.S. Supreme Court decision is not only a landmark historic decision but also the greatest decision ever to foster the liv… Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In