Arlene Nauta Quitano, of Hågat, died June 24 at the age of 68. Rosary is nightly at 6:30 p.m. from July 8-10 at her daughter’s residence in Chalan Pago and via Zoom. Public rosaries will be at 6:30 p.m from July 8-10 via Zoom. Meeting ID: 734 3009 9286; Passcode: rosary. Viewing and last respects will be from 9 to 11 a.m. July 12 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home in Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at noon at Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Hågat. Private cremation services will immediately follow at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium in Windward Hills, Yona. 

Tags

Load entries