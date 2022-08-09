Arlina Santos Potts, Familian Jeke, of Asan, died August 6 at the age of 69. Mass of Intention is offered at 7 a.m. daily at the Nino Perdido Church in Asan, except on Saturday, Mass at 5 a.m., and will end on August 15th. Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.

Tags

Load entries