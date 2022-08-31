Arlina Santos Potts, familian Jeke, of Asan, died Aug. 6 at the age of 69. Mass of Intention is celebrated at 7 a.m. daily at the Niño Perdido y Sagrada Familia Catholic Church in Asan, except for 5 p.m. Saturday, and will end Aug. 15. Last respects and funeral service will be held from 9-11 a.m. Aug. 31 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral-Basilica in Hagåtña. Burial will follow at Pigo Catholic Cemetery in Anigua.

