Armando Gonzaga Asahan, of Dededo, died June 27, 2020, at the age of 70. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. May 10 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon at Santa Barbara Catholic Church, upper level, Dededo. Interment service will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

