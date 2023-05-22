Arsenia Patino, of Dededo, passed away May 17 at the age of 89. Mass of Intentions is being prayed at 6 p.m. weekdays and 5 p.m. weekends with Rosary to follow at Santa Barbara Church, Dededo. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9-11:30 a.m. May 30 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian burial will be offered at noon on the upper level of the Santa Barbara Church. Interment services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

