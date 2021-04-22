Arsenio Amba Ampurias, of Liguan Terrace, Dededo, died on April 16 at the age of 90. Daily Mass is being offered at 6 p.m. weekdays; 5 p.m. Saturday at St. Anthony Church, Tamuning. Viewing and last respects will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on April 26 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. on April 27 at St. Anthony Church, Tamuning. Interment will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.  

Tags

Load entries