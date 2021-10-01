Arsenio "Pops" Castro Atchico, of Mongmong, died Sept. 26 at the age of 75. Mass of Intention and rosary are being offered at Our Lady of the Waters Catholic Church in Mongmong: Oct. 1, 6 p.m. Mass and 8 p.m. rosary; Oct. 2, 5 p.m. Mass followed by rosary; Oct. 3, 9 a.m. Mass followed by rosary; Oct. 4, 6 p.m. Mass followed by rosary; Oct. 5-Oct. 8, 6 p.m. Mass and no rosary; Oct. 10, 9 a.m. Mass and no rosary; Oct. 11-12, 6 p.m. Mass and no rosary. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon Oct. 13 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 1 p.m. at Our Lady of the Waters Catholic Church in Mongmong. Burial will follow at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Cemetery in Hågat.

