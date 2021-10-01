Arsenio "Pops" Castro Atchico, of Mongmong, died Sept. 26 at the age of 75. Mass of Intention and rosary are being offered at Our Lady of the Waters Catholic Church in Mongmong: Oct. 1, 6 p.m. Mass and 8 p.m. rosary; Oct. 2, 5 p.m. Mass followed by rosary; Oct. 3, 9 a.m. Mass followed by rosary; Oct. 4, 6 p.m. Mass followed by rosary; Oct. 5-Oct. 8, 6 p.m. Mass and no rosary; Oct. 10, 9 a.m. Mass and no rosary; Oct. 11-12, 6 p.m. Mass and no rosary. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon Oct. 13 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 1 p.m. at Our Lady of the Waters Catholic Church in Mongmong. Burial will follow at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Cemetery in Hågat.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Pair admit they had meth with infant in room
- 16-year-old among 3 reported COVID-19-related deaths
- Katner Herry admits he beat cousin to death, left her on road
- Drug smuggler gets 5 years in federal prison
- Man accused of secretly recording sex video
- Complaint: Children beaten with mop handle until it broke
- Complaint: Man breaks into Yigo home, accused of molesting woman
- Boy, 16, among fatalities linked to COVID-19
- Marbo Cave property owner dropping suit against solar plant developer, contractor
- Teen's death, linked to COVID-19, raises concern for island schools
Images
Videos
The Guam Power Authority's efforts to diversify the sources of Guam's electricity from what used to be completely fossil-fuel-run generators c… Read more
INSIGHTS
- By Fran Hezel
Some of you older folks may remember that spiritual song: “Kumbaya, my Lord, Kumbaya ...” Back in the 1960s, it was the call to join hands and… Read more
- By Gary Kuper
For years, the Benavente Middle School Parent Teacher Organization has been addressing the need for covered walkways at our school to keep our… Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In