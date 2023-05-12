Artemio “Tim"/"Temyong” R. Pedro, of Mangilao, passed away May 9 at the age of 80. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon May 18 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Interment to follow at Guam Memorial Park.
Artemio R. Pedro
Vanessa Wills
