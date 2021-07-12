Artemio Santos Conducto, Jr.

Artemio Santos Conducto, Jr., of Mangilao, died June 30 at the age of 64. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9-11:15 a.m. on July 15 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at San Vicente Ferrer Church, Barrigada. Private Cremation Services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.

