Artemio Santos Conducto, Jr., of Mangilao, died June 30 at the age of 64. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9-11:15 a.m. on July 15 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at San Vicente Ferrer Church, Barrigada. Private Cremation Services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.
Artemio Santos Conducto, Jr.
- Oya Ngirairikl
-
- Updated
- 0
Oya Ngirairikl
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Surveillance video released in deadly officer-involved shooting
- 2 caught with meth, cash during traffic stop
- Police looking for man who set fire to parked car
- 2 arrested in separate drug possession cases
- Acupuncturist accused of molesting patient arrested, charged
- Troy Damian allegedly bragged about killing Castro
- Man told police he doesn't remember early morning crash in Tumon
- Sen. Taitague says she received a 'Dear John' letter from doctor
- First five police officers for Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz complete training course
- Woman charged with child abuse, toddler found in roach-infested apartment
Images
Videos
The distance of time shouldn’t erase the recognition of pain, strength of Guam’s greatest generation
As pandemic restrictions ease for tourists and businesses, we are also glad to see that more people are allowed to attend the various memorial… Read more
That's Life
- Helen Middlebrooke
In 1999, we moved seven children and a dog from South Dakota to Guam. Read more
- Bethany Helm
Current arbitration law states that if an individual has a medical complaint they must go through a process known as arbitration. During this … Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In