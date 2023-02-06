Arthur “Art” Neil Salas Concepcion “Familian Cann / Malaet” of Barrigada, formerly of Piti, died Jan. 31 at the age of 50. Rosary is being said at 7 p.m. nightly at residence # 201 Roberto Street Leyang, Barrigada. Last day will be Feb. 8. Last respects will be held from 8-11:30 a.m. Feb. 25 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, Toto. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at noon. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.
Arthur Neil Salas Concepcion
Vanessa Wills
