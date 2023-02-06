Arthur “Art” Neil Salas Concepcion “Familian Cann / Malaet” of Barrigada, formerly of Piti, died Jan. 31 at the age of 50. Rosary is being said at 7 p.m. nightly at residence # 201 Roberto Street Leyang, Barrigada. Last day will be Feb. 8. Last respects will be held from 8-11:30 a.m. Feb. 25 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, Toto. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at noon. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.

